Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,917 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.2% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.06% of Accenture worth $106,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.35.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.93 on Friday, reaching $281.84. 40,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,805. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.10. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $199.29 and a twelve month high of $294.50. The firm has a market cap of $179.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

