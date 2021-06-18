Blair William & Co. IL Has $171.31 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 620,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,915 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.10% of Accenture worth $171,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACN traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.68. 39,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,805. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.10. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $199.29 and a twelve month high of $294.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.35.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

