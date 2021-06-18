Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.160–1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Okta also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.360–0.350 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $7.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.94. 103,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,228. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of -98.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.97.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.35.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,108 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,557 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.