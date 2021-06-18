Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.320-9.370 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $505.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $465.71.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $473.64. 24,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $428.01. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $280.99 and a fifty-two week high of $478.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,503.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.