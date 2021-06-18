Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Trading Down 6.3% on Insider Selling

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)’s share price dropped 6.3% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.51. Approximately 8,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 240,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Specifically, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $97,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,744.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,397 shares of company stock worth $2,162,003. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

ACEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after acquiring an additional 790,622 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 67,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

