Short Interest in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Declines By 13.3%

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the May 13th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Evelo Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.
EVLO traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,206. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market cap of $873.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.30.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
