Short Interest in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Declines By 13.3%

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the May 13th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Evelo Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

EVLO traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,206. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market cap of $873.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

