Loungers (LON:LGRS) Price Target Increased to GBX 350 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Loungers (LON:LGRS) had its price objective increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Loungers in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:LGRS traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 280 ($3.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,546. The firm has a market capitalization of £287.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69. Loungers has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 300 ($3.92). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 278.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.90, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

