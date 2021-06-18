boohoo group (LON:BOO) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to Buy

boohoo group (LON:BOO) was upgraded by Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s previous close.

BOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. boohoo group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 416.54 ($5.44).

LON:BOO traded down GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 326.50 ($4.27). The company had a trading volume of 4,357,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,946,907. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 329.86. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 197.60 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 420 ($5.49). The firm has a market cap of £4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

In related news, insider Tim Morris bought 15,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00). Also, insider Iain McDonald bought 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £143,880 ($187,980.14).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

