Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) PT Raised to GBX 640

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on STAN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 629 ($8.22) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 520.73 ($6.80).

LON:STAN traded down GBX 16.70 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 468.70 ($6.12). The company had a trading volume of 13,184,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,523. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 500. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04.

In related news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

