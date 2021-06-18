Opium (OPIUM) Market Cap Reaches $8.90 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. Opium has a market capitalization of $8.90 million and $66.12 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00006049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Opium has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00057589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00134113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00180596 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.45 or 0.00881131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,396.53 or 1.00141320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

