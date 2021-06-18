Bytecoin (BCN) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 68.9% lower against the dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $79.04 million and approximately $81,153.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.33 or 0.00759149 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002337 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001265 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BCNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.