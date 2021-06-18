Populous Market Cap Reaches $83.74 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $83.74 million and $2.52 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00004449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00058917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00024297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $254.68 or 0.00720517 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00042624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00082564 BTC.

Populous Profile

PPT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

