Fayez Sarofim & Co Purchases 536 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,049,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,521,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $503,835,000 after acquiring an additional 42,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $10.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $351.48. 40,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,870. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $359.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

