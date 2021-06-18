Pacific Global Investment Management CO Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after acquiring an additional 408,262 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,359,000 after acquiring an additional 79,283 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $944,103,000 after acquiring an additional 110,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,733,000 after acquiring an additional 97,605 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GS traded down $9.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.89. 159,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,870. The company has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $359.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.91.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

