Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 22.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $748,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Broadcom by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 370,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,892,000 after buying an additional 67,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total transaction of $248,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,185,446. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $4.52 on Friday, hitting $466.65. 31,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,763. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.77 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.59. The company has a market capitalization of $191.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.38.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

