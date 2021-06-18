PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,293,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.01 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.