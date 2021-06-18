6,476 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 86.3% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 34,758 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 484.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 856,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,452,000 after buying an additional 709,693 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $2,576,000. Finally, Select Asset Management & Trust purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.63. 678,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,255,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $172.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

