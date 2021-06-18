Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM)

Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Blue Prism Group from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Blue Prism Group to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get Blue Prism Group alerts:

LON:PRSM traded down GBX 82 ($1.07) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 826.50 ($10.80). 2,347,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of £789.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,072.16. Blue Prism Group has a 52-week low of GBX 810.50 ($10.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82).

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.