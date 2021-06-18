Spirent Communications’ (SPT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Numis Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 274.50 ($3.59).

Shares of SPT stock traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 238.20 ($3.11). 2,568,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,520. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 733.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Spirent Communications has a one year low of GBX 223 ($2.91) and a one year high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06).

In other news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £10,327.50 ($13,492.94). Also, insider Paula Bell sold 143,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.21), for a total transaction of £353,767.68 ($462,199.74). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,402 shares of company stock worth $1,070,346.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

