Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $25.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $613.82. The company had a trading volume of 75,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,619. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $628.94. The company has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.95.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

