The Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $36.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KR. Citigroup upped their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.26.
Shares of KR stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 48,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,058,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.44.
In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,801.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
The Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
