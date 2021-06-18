The Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $36.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KR. Citigroup upped their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.26.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 48,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,058,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.44.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,801.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

