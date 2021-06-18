Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.190-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.10 million.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Photronics stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.04 million, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.27 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $123,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,735.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,529 shares of company stock valued at $685,125. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

