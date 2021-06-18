H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. Danske upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLUYY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.67. 1,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.73. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $692.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.55 million. H. Lundbeck A/S had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 23.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H. Lundbeck A/S will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

