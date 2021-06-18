Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avast Plc (LON:AVST) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 541.11 ($7.07).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

AVST traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 494 ($6.45). 6,975,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,377. Avast has a fifty-two week low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 467.47. The company has a market capitalization of £5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 43.72.

In other news, insider Warren Finegold sold 68,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total value of £325,670.96 ($425,491.19).

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

