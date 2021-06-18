Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

GTE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 383,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,469,637. The company has a market capitalization of $272.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 228.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 221,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,941,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,164,725.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,079,400 shares of company stock worth $3,322,155 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 296.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 69,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 710.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 145,043 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 271,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 107,103 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

