Brokerages Expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). ViewRay posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ViewRay.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. The company had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Shares of ViewRay stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. 18,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,012. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $915.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.03.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 18.4% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 8.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.