WS Management Lllp Makes New $30.27 Million Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

WS Management Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 919,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,000. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 3.1% of WS Management Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WS Management Lllp owned about 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,240 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 128,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,709,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

