EOS Hits Market Cap of $4.25 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $4.45 or 0.00012554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded 12% lower against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $4.25 billion and $938.39 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000641 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,030,530,000 coins and its circulating supply is 954,362,922 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

