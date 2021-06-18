Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 276,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.22% of The Clorox worth $53,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.36. 47,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,620. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.53. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $172.35 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

