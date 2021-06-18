The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,975,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,325 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,987,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in The Southern by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 399,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.44. 97,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,490. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,113.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. Mizuho dropped their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus increased their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

