Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Sells 114 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Dollar General by 72.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 73,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 31,064 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Dollar General by 29.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 241,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,936,000 after acquiring an additional 54,709 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Dollar General by 4.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.19. 53,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

