ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $569,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 109.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 81.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS traded down $2.79 on Friday, hitting $169.67. The company had a trading volume of 15,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,697. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.93. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

