Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,601,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,545 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,229,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in AbbVie by 21.5% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 18.4% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.85.

ABBV traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $113.29. 192,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,078,558. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.10.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

