Aspen Aerogels Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 10,162 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,241% compared to the typical volume of 434 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASPN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.04. 6,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,022. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.53 million, a PE ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASPN. HC Wainwright cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

