Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 396,500 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the May 13th total of 453,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 913,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.72. 100,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,818. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.43. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $69.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBWB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 265.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.