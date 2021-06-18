Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

AFRM stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.18. 82,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.69. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

