Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.60.

KXSCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $260.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from $250.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

KXSCF traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $168.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.72.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.