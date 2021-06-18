Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-3.800 EPS.

Capri stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.89. 31,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,488. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.79. Capri has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $59.60.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. OTR Global raised shares of Capri to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.81.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.