Zacks: Analysts Expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.71 Million

Brokerages forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will announce $19.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.56 million and the highest is $21.28 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $93.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full-year sales of $121.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.70 million to $159.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $202.87 million, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $234.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tankers.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,808,000 after acquiring an additional 757,621 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,000,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after buying an additional 1,545,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3,130.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,361,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 2,288,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 136,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,143,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 54,429 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.45. 27,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,146. The company has a market capitalization of $522.49 million, a PE ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 0.62. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.