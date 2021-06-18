Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 21.9% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 403,895.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 88,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after buying an additional 88,857 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,472,000 after acquiring an additional 21,507 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,457 shares of company stock worth $11,570,140 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.66. The stock had a trading volume of 66,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $168.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.97.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

