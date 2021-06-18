Cloudbric Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $56,652.00 (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Cloudbric has a market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $56,652.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cloudbric coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00057884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00024138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.48 or 0.00715959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00082366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042296 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

