Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stake Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,119,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,561 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $134,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Kellogg by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,811.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,549,846. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.88. 51,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,939. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.94.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

