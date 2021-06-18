International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.07. 37,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,916,162. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $128.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

