Granite Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,700 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.91. 1,091,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,729,691. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $333.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

