Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 13,600 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,523% compared to the typical daily volume of 838 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. 10,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,466. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $13.19.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

