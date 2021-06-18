Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,261,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,270 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $122,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFO stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.28. 3,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.70. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $70.77 and a one year high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.67 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

INFO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.23.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

