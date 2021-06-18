$2.76 Billion in Sales Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will announce $2.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year sales of $10.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.65 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AGCO by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AGCO by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,269. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AGCO has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $158.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

