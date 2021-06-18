Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA)

FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON FA traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 19.50 ($0.25). The stock had a trading volume of 42,356 shares. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.69. FireAngel Safety Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The stock has a market cap of £35.31 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53.

In related news, insider John Conoley acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £2,850 ($3,723.54).

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

