Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5,705.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 75.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 33,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $67.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 292.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.