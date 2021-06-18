Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 21,901 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.14. The company had a trading volume of 19,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,272. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $102.76 and a 12-month high of $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.86.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.